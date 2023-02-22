iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 253.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

