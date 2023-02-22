iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.51. 1,187,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642,394. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.36.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

