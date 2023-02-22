iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

