iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

