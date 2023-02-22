Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jarvis Securities Stock Performance

LON:JIM opened at GBX 195.01 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.28. The company has a market cap of £87.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,780.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Jarvis Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 91.20 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 297.40 ($3.58).

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.