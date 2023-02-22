Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Jarvis Securities Stock Performance
LON:JIM opened at GBX 195.01 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.28. The company has a market cap of £87.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,780.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Jarvis Securities has a 52 week low of GBX 91.20 ($1.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 297.40 ($3.58).
Jarvis Securities Company Profile
See Also
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.