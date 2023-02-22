Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €55.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €55.00 ($58.51) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($68.09) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($59.57) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.50 ($38.83) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

COP stock traded up €0.12 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €47.06 ($50.06). The company had a trading volume of 51,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €30.56 ($32.51) and a 1 year high of €58.85 ($62.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of €40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.72.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

