Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Leidos in a research note issued on Sunday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $8.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.50. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Leidos Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.62. Leidos has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $2,290,742. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,042,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after acquiring an additional 426,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,515,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.