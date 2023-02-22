Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s (NASDAQ:JFBR) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 22nd

Jeffs’ Brands’ (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jeffs’ Brands had issued 3,717,473 shares in its initial public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $15,464,688 based on an initial share price of $4.16. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ JFBR opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

