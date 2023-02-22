Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s (NASDAQ:JFBR) Lock-Up Period Will End on February 22nd

Jeffs’ Brands’ (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jeffs’ Brands had issued 3,717,473 shares in its initial public offering on August 26th. The total size of the offering was $15,464,688 based on an initial share price of $4.16. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Jeffs’ Brands Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ JFBR opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16. Jeffs’ Brands has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.30.
About Jeffs’ Brands
