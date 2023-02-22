JMP Securities Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $230.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $208.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.36.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average is $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.29, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 245,264 shares of company stock valued at $39,471,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

