JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $62.00. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HALO. Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $59.46.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $33,686,344.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,686,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $5,001,246. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,294 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,063,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

