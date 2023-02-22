JOE (JOE) Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, JOE has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $95.31 million and $8.38 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,804,747 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

