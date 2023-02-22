John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine Sells 300 Shares

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $32,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, January 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $26,475.00.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.79. The stock had a trading volume of 387,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,909. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.10.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.