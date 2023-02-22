John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-10% yr/yr to ~$2.29-2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.33 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.50. 195,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.10.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,782,000 after buying an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

