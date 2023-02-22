John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $502.04 million-$516.12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.33 million. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBT. William Blair downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $106.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.10. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Articles

