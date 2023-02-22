Joseph Zwillinger Sells 26,200 Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Zwillinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allbirds alerts:

On Friday, February 17th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25.

On Friday, January 27th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of Allbirds stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $257,547.54.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Joseph Zwillinger sold 4,600 shares of Allbirds stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $12,650.00.

Allbirds Price Performance

NASDAQ BIRD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,825. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Allbirds, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the second quarter worth about $746,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allbirds in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allbirds by 41.7% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Allbirds to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.