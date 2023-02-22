JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.39 and last traded at $71.61. 32,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59.

Institutional Trading of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,125,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,373,000 after purchasing an additional 609,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.