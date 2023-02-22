JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target to GBX 35

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 38 ($0.46) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 20 ($0.24) to GBX 32 ($0.39) in a report on Friday, January 13th.
EnQuest Price Performance
EnQuest stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
EnQuest Company Profile
EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.