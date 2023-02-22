JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target to GBX 35

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 38 ($0.46) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 20 ($0.24) to GBX 32 ($0.39) in a report on Friday, January 13th.

EnQuest Price Performance

EnQuest stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

