JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan European Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 94.53 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 83.20. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 70.30 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 97.80 ($1.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £411.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,181.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 20.67 and a quick ratio of 20.49.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

