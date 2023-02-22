Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 125.83 ($1.52).

JUST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.26) to GBX 90 ($1.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Just Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.51) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

JUST stock traded up GBX 1.95 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 86.50 ($1.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,168. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The firm has a market cap of £898.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19).

In other news, insider David Richardson sold 1,429 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £1,057.46 ($1,273.43).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

