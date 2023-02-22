Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.91 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Kava has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $381.07 million and $21.16 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00083986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00056175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00027821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001122 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,488,284 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

