KBR (NYSE:KBR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.90 billion-$7.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.01 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Shares of KBR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.99. 452,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in KBR by 2.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KBR by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

