Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 794 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Global Net Lease worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,358,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $1,392,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNL. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 3.0 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

GNL stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

See Also

