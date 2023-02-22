KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,945,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 83,264 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. 89,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,896. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 272.77, a current ratio of 272.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

