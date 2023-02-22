KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.02. The stock had a trading volume of 131,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.06.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.