KOK 1-Day Volume Hits $861,451.40 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. KOK has a total market capitalization of $38.40 million and $861,451.40 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00043215 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00020689 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00213373 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,786.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07889149 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $902,977.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.