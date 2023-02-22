Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

American Tower Stock Down 2.7 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

NYSE:AMT opened at $204.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.90 and a 200-day moving average of $224.42. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

