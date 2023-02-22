Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,275,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $226,651,000 after buying an additional 146,471 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $212,000. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in Visa by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 119,316 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 47,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Visa by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $220.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.10.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

