Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 890.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDVY opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

