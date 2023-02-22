Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock opened at $166.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average of $161.23. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.97.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

