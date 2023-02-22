Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after purchasing an additional 902,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after purchasing an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Linde by 1,351.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,309,000 after purchasing an additional 499,690 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

Linde stock opened at $324.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.11.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

