Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2,549.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 549,051 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $2,295,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 914.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 96,783 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group Company Profile

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

