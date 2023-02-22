Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $176.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

