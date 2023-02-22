Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases 91 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,094 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in American Express by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $284,769,000 after buying an additional 629,960 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $880,402,000 after buying an additional 602,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,195,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus lifted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Express Trading Down 2.2 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $196.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.