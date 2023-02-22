KonPay (KON) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One KonPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. KonPay has a market capitalization of $116.03 million and $18.25 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

