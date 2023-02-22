Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 2.2 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.