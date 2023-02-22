Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Land Securities Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDSCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 650 ($7.83) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 550 ($6.62) to GBX 575 ($6.92) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $685.00.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.