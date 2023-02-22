Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $589.07 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,797,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,925 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $589,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after acquiring an additional 999,809 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,848,000 after acquiring an additional 162,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,964,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,028,000 after acquiring an additional 118,982 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $123.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.87. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

