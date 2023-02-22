LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $488.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS.

LGI Homes Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $134.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at LGI Homes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $94,412.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

