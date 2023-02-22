Lido DAO (LDO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.40 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $10.40 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00011901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00417762 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,593.11 or 0.27673334 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,519,889 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

