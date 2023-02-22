Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.59 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $5.59 billion and $17.83 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,602.62 or 0.06726700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00419465 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,608.73 or 0.27786093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,193,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,184,577.00167365 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,631.19915818 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $32,741,558.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

