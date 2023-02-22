Lido wstETH (WSTETH) 1-Day Volume Hits $23.92 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $23.92 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for about $1,793.40 or 0.07527455 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00419465 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,608.73 or 0.27786093 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

