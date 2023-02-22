Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ligand Pharmaceuticals updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,823. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $121.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.02.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 43,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LGND shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

