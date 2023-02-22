Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.00 million-$124.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.58 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.35 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %
LGND stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.12. 150,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.02. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $121.66. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.