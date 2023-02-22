Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $120.00 million-$124.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.58 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGND. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

LGND stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.12. 150,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.02. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $121.66. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 422,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

