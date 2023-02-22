Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.47 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 150,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $121.66.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGND. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.