Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.47 million.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of LGND stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. The company had a trading volume of 150,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,823. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.77 and a 12 month high of $121.66.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at $26,170,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
