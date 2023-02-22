Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 4.8 %

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,323,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 121,250 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $7,481,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

