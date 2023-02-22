Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

Linde stock opened at $324.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $327.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.11.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

