Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.59 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Lisk has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $169.10 million and $3.59 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00004913 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010595 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006023 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007415 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001066 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,727,256 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.