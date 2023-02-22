LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. LivaNova also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. 802,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,782. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.82. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26.

LIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $256,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 27.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

