LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. LivaNova also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. 802,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,782. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.26. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 27.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

