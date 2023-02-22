LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 148.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.75. 560,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,416. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several research firms recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,488,681 shares in the company, valued at $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,825,295 shares of company stock valued at $161,084,516. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

